Mistaken Snake’n By: Wes Tallyn

A common case of mistaken identity is distinguishing between the Cottonmouth Water Moccasin and the non-venomous Florida Watersnake. Sadly, many Florida Watersnakes are killed out of fear by property owners that they pose a threat to their family or pets. Florida Watersnakes were previously called Banded Watersnakes, but the name was changed in recent years likely in an attempt to better educate people and protect the beneficial species.

Florida Watersnakes, as the name suggests, are usually found in or very near a freshwater feature like a lake or retention pond. Their wide color variation is what most likely confused people on their identification. The head of the two snake species is the quickest way to differentiate between the two species. Water Moccasins have a very distinct, triangular shaped head. The Moccasins also have a very prominent dark brownish eyeline that extends directly behind the eye. Florida Watersnakes lack that dark brown pattern behind the eye. They also have a very light underside with brightly colored “bands” of often red or brown rings. Cottonmouth Water Moccasins also just generally look the part of a more aggressive snake!

All snakes deserve our protection and safe distance to coexist. Snakes provide a key role in our ecosystems and are great natural pest control for rodents and outdoor pests! Please help– do your part to protect these awesome creatures in your neighborhoods and afield!