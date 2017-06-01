Mitzi Skiffs Mitzi 17

If you shallow-water fish and need a flats boat, Mitzi Skiff is the boat for you. All Mitzi Skiff models float very shallowly, they pole easily and track straight. With a minimum of horsepower, they are quick and provide a very smooth and dry ride.

Mitzi Skiffs offers several models to fit an angler’s needs and budget. Their Mitzi 17 is perfect for the most demanding shallow-water anglers and charter captains. From its ability to get you home comfortably to its ultra-stealthy, no-hull-slap hull, it’s truly an angler’s boat. The 17’s CAD-designed hull has performance unmatched by any other shallow-draft skiff, at any price. It will do 45mph with a 60 hp engine, and it is capable of fishing 3 or 4 people. It offers lots of storage, easy maintenance, and is remarkably dry.

With a wide bow area and 11-degree deadrise hull, these boats take you to the shallow areas to find the fish and across the open water as well. Mitzi Skiffs came from the idea that flats fishing didn’t have to be a rich man’s sport. Mitzi skiff is a boat that all of us can afford.

They are lightweight, all-composite, shallow water workhorses. There are many options available including center consoles, live wells, built-in tanks, Power Poles, and much more. Professional captains guide out of Mitzi Skiffs every day, even days that are less ideal conditions.

Length: 16’10”

Beam: 77”

Draft: 7”

Weight: 550 pounds

Fuel: 12 gallons

Max HP: 70

www.mitziskiffs.com