MLF Pro Matt Stefan & Mud Hole Custom Tackle Join Forces

Sponsorship Agreement Includes Branding, Product Endorsement, & Content Development

Oviedo, FL, February 23, 2023 – Mud Hole Custom Tackle, the world leader in rod building and custom tackle crafting, and Matt Stefan, established Major League Fishing professional and custom rod builder, have agreed to an exclusive sponsorship for the 2022 MLF season. The agreement includes representation of Mud Hole and its affiliated brands across a variety of Matt Stefan marketing assets, co-development of online fishing and custom rod building content, and Mud Hole-provided rod building products to be used throughout Mr. Stefan’s 2022 season.

“On the water and off, Matt Stefan is a true professional and has really established himself as one of Major League Fishing’s top contenders” said Steve Sweeney, Managing Director of Marketing & Communications at Mud Hole Custom Tackle. “The fact that Matt has proven great success on the water with his own custom-built rods makes him an ideal angler to promote our core business. We are so pleased to grow our relationship with Matt and we look forward to an amazing 2022 season.”

Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Matt Stefan is a 7-time FLW Forrest Wood Cup/MLF Title Championship qualifier with three (3) top ten (10) placements in MLF competition and over $500,000 in career earnings. When not tackling largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass on the tour with his custom-built rods, Matt enjoys following the stock market and fishing for fun with his wife and two sons in their hometown of Junction City, WI.

“I’m really excited about collaborating with the Mud Hole team and taking our relationship to the next level” said Matt Stefan as he prepared for the March 13th tour stop on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, FL. “I’ve been building custom rods with Mud Hole, MHX, and CRB for years and have enjoyed incremental success every season. I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for professional fishing and for custom rod building with anglers everywhere.”

Building on a years-long working relationship, the Mud Hole/Matt Stefan sponsorship agreement will continue through 2022 with each party given the opportunity to extend into 2023 and beyond. For more information, visit:

https://mudhole.com/blogs/news/mlf-pro-matt-stefan-mud-hole-custom-tackle-join-forces.

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle

Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, Florida, is the world’s largest supplier of rod building & tackle crafting goods and instruction. From rod building and repairing, to fly tying and lure building, Mud Hole is the leading e-retailer and mail order supplier to hobbyists, small manufacturers, and large OEMs, worldwide. Offering a superior shopping experience at mudhole.com, rapid fulfillment, stellar customer service, and world class online content and instruction, Mud Hole Custom Tackle is the trusted source for the rod building and tackle crafting community.

About the Matt Stefan

Matthew Stefan was born and raised in Chicago and currently resides in Junction City, WI. He is a

full-time touring bass angler and licensed Wisconsin fishing guide. Matt attributes his fishing abilities

to his parents and grandparents who started him fishing with a Johnson Silver Minnow and an Uncle

Josh Pork Frog on family vacations to northern Wisconsin. Stefan’s number one fan and supporter is

his wife Sara. Stefan’s favorite techniques include jerkbaits and topwaters and he prefers to fish cold,

clear water. His home lake is the Stevens Point Flowage in central Wisconsin and his favorite lake is

the Chippewa Flowage in Hayward, WI. When Matt is not on the water he enjoys making his own

tackle and following the stock market.