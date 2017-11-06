Monday, Nov. 13 – Central Florida Offshore Anglers Meeting

Monday November 13 – 6:30 to 9:00 pm, Central Florida Offshore Anglers (CFOA) will be hosting their monthly social meeting at their new meeting location, the Winter Park Community Center at 721 W. New England Avenue. This event is open to the public, members and guests. Special guest speaker will be Capt. Cephas Christian providing tips for catching west coast grouper and also offer ways to have better on the water experiences and put more fish in the boat! Lots of special raffles for gear and goodies! For membership information, please contact Bruce Reid at 407-421-0037 or visit www. mycfoa.com.