MONSTA News!

By: Out Cast Charters Family

We’ve been keeping our bait wet and catching some real MONSTAS out there. Thank you Out Cast family, for a lot of fun and your continued support!

Let’s recap May’s Madness!!!

The Speckled Trout hit hard in the bay; Sand and Speckled love the live shrimp but the Jetties is where we’ve seen the bigger Trout and some Sharks. The Bull Reds are harder to come by but Slot Reds are just waiting to be caught.

Sheepshead can be found right up on the rocks, but like the Bulls, they will be harder to come by with more of the predatory fish coming in from the deep. Also, with the warmer waters, come some of the bigger Sharks and they don’t call him ‘Captain Sharky’ for nothing y’all! Stay tuned with more to come this June!

Welcome back Captain Phillip!

His love for fishing has been evident since he was a boy proudly wearing the slime of his catch. When he is not studying at the university, he is on the water. He has spent hours on the water in Alaska, Canada and Hawaii. He has spent the last three summers with Out Cast and earned his license last year. Capt. Phillip has made his mark in Galveston with some awesome customers; he is a family favorite as he helps young anglers develop a love for fishing.

outcastfishincharters@gmail.com

