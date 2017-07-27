MONSTA News!

By Michael “Sharky” Marquez

Makin’ memories that will last a lifetime!

Here we have some real MONSTAS! It’s been a great month with the warmer waters and larger toothy sharks coming into the shallow waters! We are still seeing plenty of Trouts and small redfish, Jettie Snapper are still biting and we’ve even pulled in some Stingrays!

Lookin good out there Guys! Remember everyone, these summer months are some of the best months to fish with a very wide variety of catches to be had. Many of the same fish will be here for the following months as well! July will have more and larger sharks and rays coming in with the warm water, so book soon to catch a MONSTA! Speaking of, we have our deals you should keep an eye on!!

Welcome back, Captain Phillip!

His love for fishing has been evident since he was a boy, proudly wearing (and smelling of) the slime of his catch. When he is not studying at university, he is on the water, He has spent boat hours in Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii and the last three summers with Out Cast. Capt. Phillip earned his license last year and made is mark in Galveston with some awesome customers already; he is a youth favorite as he shares his passion helping young anglers develop a love for fishing.