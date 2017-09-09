MONSTA News!

By: Michael “Sharky” Marquez

Makin’ memories that will last a lifetime!

Howdy and welcome back to Out Cast Fishin Charters!!

Thank you for being a part of our Out Cast Family!!! We are excited to share what has been happening last month! It was a MONSTA month with some awesome catches! If you don’t believe us just take a look for yourself.

As you can see, we have been busy pulling in some MONSTA hauls!! Everything from MONSTA Trout to some of the best eating Shark, Spanish Mackerel, and Stingrays!

These are the best months to get in on the action! The toothy sharks are in the more shallow areas now along with more warm weathered fish coming in! Follow us on Facebook, Out Cast Charters, to see some of the awesome hauls we bring in, just about EVERY DAY!!

Look no further ladies and gentlemen, we are the charter company for you !! Make sure you book a trip soon while the fish are biting; spaces are filling up fast!!

Join us for a chance to pull in some of the best eating fish that go along with our recipe of the month, as well as some true MONSTAS! Book today for the best deals around.

RETURNING ANGLERS – RECEIVE A $25.00 DISCOUNT WHEN YOU BOOK IN AUGUST! PROMO CODE: AUGUSTNEWS

*2017 SUMMER SPECIAL*

Bay & Jetty Combo

1/2 day price – 5th hr FREE

B.O.B. (Best of Both)

Half-day $550, Full-day $650

*August SPECIAL*

SHARK & BULL RED HUNT

1/2 day price – 5th hr FREE

day $550, Full-day $650

For additional trip details, visit our website: www.outcastfishincharters.com.