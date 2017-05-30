MONSTA News!

Howdy all!

Welcome back to another great month of fishing with the best Galveston has!! The month of May has been awesome out there on the water, so if you missed it you’ll have to catch up with us for the month of June! For now lets look at some of the best catches out there in May!

The month of May we’ve seen more of the jetty snapper, sheepshead, but because of the warmer weather and water temperature we are starting to see the trout coming back into both the jetties and the bay, Jack Crevelle, and Spanish Mackeral. All of these fish are a ton of fun to get on a hook but all have their own way of getting at the bait, so you may have to change your rig depending on what you’re targeting. We have seen the most luck with these fish on live shrimp, but the big reds do love some eel or whiting, so if you want a monsta you may change your bait!!

The warmer water has also brought back the sharks, Tis’ the Season!! We cannot stress enough when it comes to sharks, MAKE SURE YOU ARE FAMILIAR WITH THE FISHING LAWS REGARDING SHARKS! They are a ton of fun, but if you get one that is illegal to kill and keep, you will be facing some serious fines!! If you need more information regarding sharks and shark fishing, do some research over at the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, a fantastic resource that will keep you enjoying nature safely and legally. If you still aren’t sure, get our SPECIAL OF THE MONTH and we’ll put you on the sharks!! It’ll be a ton of fun and you will have excellent captains showing you the way!! Speaking of which, check out the special!!

Questions, concerns, comments? Share so we know how to improve and give you the best experience and info out there at outcastfishincharters@gmail.com

