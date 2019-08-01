Monster Lake Chatuge Hybrids

By Darren Hughes

This summer has been off the charts for us out here on Lake Chatuge!!! We’ve had one of the most productive and exciting hybrid bites in years and now that August is here, it should get even better. So, if catching an insane amount of hybrids is on your bucket list, give us a call.

Currently, Lake Chatuge is at full pool. Water temps are in the mid 80s, and water clarity is clear throughout the lake.

Hybrid fishing has been phenomenal lately. Late summer patterns are in full swing. The fish are schooling in large numbers, and we are catching some big quantities (40 to 60 a morning.) Most of our hybrids are averaging 6-10 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The early morning and mid-afternoon bite has been prime. Look for schools of fish along the main channel and off points. Downlining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Top-water bite has slowed down considerably but you can still find a few busting. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, spook, or red fin at the ready. Look for this same pattern to continue for the next month or so until water temps begin to fall.

July fishing on Lake Chatuge is always exciting. You won’t regret booking a trip with Murphy NC and Blairsville GA’s #1 guide service, Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Remember, live bait on this lake can be the difference between a successful day of fishing and a horrid one. For all of your bait and tackle needs, come visit us at Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA – it’s the best place around for quality live blueback herring. So book your hybrid and striper fishing trips now with Big Ol’ Fish and come get your fish on!

Darren Hughes is the Owner of Hughes General Store & Bait Shop and a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and Guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call, (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.