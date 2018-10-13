Skipper Paul Dixon gives the ins and outs of false albacore fishing in Montauk, New York

Montauk, NY. It’s known locally as “The End,” and it’s marketed as “The Fishing Capital of the World!” It can back up both claims.

“This is an awesome place for fly- and light-tackle fall thrills says charter skipper Paul Dixon of To the Point Charters (516-314-1185; www.flyfishingmontauk.com). “During October, the inshore action with speedy false albacore, stripers and monster bluefish absolutely sizzles.”

Dixon has been fishing Montauk waters for 25 years, loading customers aboard his Contender Tournament 25 and working anywhere from the shadow of Montauk’s iconic lighthouse at the tip of the South Fork to Orient Point at the eastern terminus of Long Island’s North Fork. In the winter months, he charters out of Key Largo to fish the Everglades and Florida Keys.

“It’s in the rips and coves at Montauk that the fall mayhem really comes together,” said Dixon, who loves targeting albies with fly rod in hand. Through September, you’ll find pods of Fat Alberts scattered across Long Island’s East End, but once the rainbait exits the bays, Montauk explodes with fish.”

According to Dixon, at the height of the run so many bay anchovies stack up in the rips surrounding Montauk Point that the water actually appears brown with the immense schools.

“At that point,” said the skipper, “the albies feed in two ways. They’ll cruise through the densest baitfish schools in tight packs, turning on their sides with their mouths open and simply straining anchovies as they move along. They are tough to hook under those conditions since they aren’t singling out specific targets. Wait a little while though, and they’ll begin to bust up the baitfish schools. That’s when the fishing absolutely breaks loose and every cast has the potential to connect.”

False Albacore Tackle

While light-tackle fans can hook-up using small tins like a Deadly Dick or a white 1-oz. Panther Martin Big Fin swimbait, Dixon prefers the long wand when sea conditions allow.

“These fish hit hard and run fast, so go with the best fly fishing gear you can afford,” he suggested. “I use Cortland Compact floating/intermediate lines, Rise fly rods and Tibor reels. For patterns, 2- to 3-inch Epoxy Minnows get the job done most of the time.”

Dixon pointed out that it’s important to know exactly what you are casting for each time you let your line fly. “The false albacore will be slicing right through the baitfish schools, and it’s important to lead them by several feet,” he said. “The bass, meanwhile, stick close together and plow through the schools like they are mowing a lawn. For these, bring your fly right across the front of the pack. Either way, stay in the bait with each cast. If your offering lands outside of the baitfish school, it’s going to get slammed by a monster blue.”

Launch your own boat at Montauk for $25 at Gone Fishing Marina (www.gonefishingmarina78.com). For overnight stays, Montauk Harborside Resort Hotel and Snug Harbor Motel and Marina (www.montauksnugharbor.com) offer suitable accommodations at reasonable prices. Plan your visit with the Montauk Chamber of Commerce (www.montaukchamber.com).