More Land for Roan Mountain State Park

Thanks to incredible supporters like you, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy purchased 150 acres adjoining Roan Mountain State Park in TN. This important natural area will be added to the park in the future, providing potential to expand trails and create backcountry camping sites. The main branch of Hampton Creek runs through a portion of the property, and the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail passes along it.

“I’m thrilled we had the opportunity to help our partners at TN State Parks expand one of the most beloved parks in the state,” says Land Protection Director Michelle Pugliese. “From the higher elevations on the property where you can enjoy views of the Roan Massif to the beautiful stretch of stream, this property offers exciting opportunities for people to connect with nature.”

“This was a great opportunity for SAHC and TN State Parks to work together to secure what is the first addition of land to Roan Mountain State Park since it opened in 1959,” says Park Manager Monica Johnson. “Acquiring the property was one of my 10-year goals, and obtaining that goal within the first year and half as the new park manager is really a huge accomplishment, one I could not have done without the help of SAHC and its members. A huge thank you to everyone involved. I look forward to protecting and preserving the additional 150 acres for future generations to enjoy.”