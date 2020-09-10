Mountain Heritage Trout Water Fishing Regulations

Fishing regulations for Mountain Heritage Trout Waters, such as daily creel limits, minimum size limits and lure restrictions, are established by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The 0.7-mile section of Mill Creek, classified as the Old Fort Mountain Heritage Trout Water, is a delayed-harvest trout water with the following regulations:

From Oct. 1 until the first Saturday in June:

  • No trout may be harvested or possessed;
  • Fishing is restricted to artificial lures having one single hook;
  • Natural bait may not be used or possessed.

From 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on the first Saturday in June:

  • Fishing is restricted to youths under 16 years old;
  • No bait or lure restriction;
  • No size limit restriction;
  • Seven (7) trout per day creel limit.

From 12 p.m. (noon) on the first Saturday in June until Sept. 30:

  • Fishing open to all anglers;
  • No bait or lure restriction;
  • No size limit restriction;
  • Seven (7) trout per day creel limit.

For a list of waters classified as Mountain Heritage Trout Waters, visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s website at www.ncwildlife.org; click on the fishing link

