Mud Hole Custom Tackle Joins CCA Florida to Bring College Scholarship Opportunities to Students

Oviedo, FL, April 5, 2022 – In its continued support of youth education, Mud Hole Custom Tackle has joined forces with Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida as the primary sponsor of the inaugural CCA Youth Scholarship Program presented by Mud Hole Custom Tackle. Highschoolers with a passion for the conservation of Florida’s marine resources have the opportunity to compete in an immersive, five-day educational experience with the top participants earning college scholarships.

“Mud Hole has a well-established youth education program supporting schools throughout the U.S. and around the world. So, when CCA approached us about supporting this new scholarship initiative, it was a natural fit for us” said Brook Oliva, Mud Hole President. “This is logical extension of our ongoing partnership with CCA. Both parties are passionate about the health of our fisheries and the education of our youth. The Youth Scholarship Program hits both targets.”

High school sophomores and juniors can apply to the program through April 15. Ten students will be chosen to participate in the June experience and will compete throughout the five-day program, with the top three students earning $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 college scholarships based on merit, attention, focus, creativity, speeches and more. Following the June program, all ten participants will then have the opportunity to compete for one $5,000 Grand Scholarship by starting CCA programs in their own communities.

“Our primary goal for the Youth Scholarship Program is to help identify, develop and reward the conservation-focused leaders of tomorrow,” CCA Regional Director Amanda Krpan said. “Having Mud Hole Custom Tackle partner with us in the initiative’s first year really gives us the boost the program deserves. We are excited to reach students throughout the state of Florida and continue to support conservation efforts in education.”

Applications for The CCA Youth Scholarship Program presented by Mud Hole Custom Tackle are currently being accepted. For a program overview, FAQ and instructions on how to apply, visit https://ccaflorida.org/ysp.

###

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle

Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, Florida, is the world’s largest supplier of rod building & tackle crafting goods and instruction. From rod building and repairing, to fly tying and lure building, Mud Hole is the leading e-retailer and mail order supplier to hobbyists, small manufacturers, and large OEMs, worldwide. Offering a superior shopping experience at mudhole.com, rapid delivery, stellar customer service, and world class online content and instruction, Mud Hole Custom Tackle is the trusted source for the rod building and tackle crafting community.

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial

overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19

state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit, the

purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources.

Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA

Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor

enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the

conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org