Mud Hole Turn Key Kit

Avid anglers who want to take their fishing to the next level owe it to themselves to check out Mud Hole Custom Tackle’s rod building kits. They include everything needed for anglers to construct their own high-end custom fishing rods.

Mud Hole is offering an amazing value on its Inshore Turnkey Kit, which includes all the tools and materials to build a custom inshore rod perfect for trout and redfish.

The kit features the extremely popular and versatile MHX SJ842 rod blank. This 7’0” medium-light power rod features a fast action for throwing soft plastics and topwater lures at wary flats fish.

Along with the blank, the kit comes with a matched guide set, handle kit and everything from the CRB wrapper, a CRB rod dryer and ProPaste and ProKote Rod Finish and all the tools needed to craft your own custom rod.

Visit www.mudhole.com and check out all our Turn Key Kit options or simply Google: Mud Hole Turnkey.