Mudhole MHX Rod Kit

Mudhole’s MHX rod kit allow you to build custom rods at a fraction of the price. This world class rod kit includes a state of the art MHX rod blank, Super Grade cork handles, a high-quality reel seat and American Tackle guides and tops. The SJ-902 is a fast action with medium-light power and at 7’6” is ideal for making those long casts out on the flats while still possessing the fish fighting ability for any of the Florida inshore species.

MHX rod blanks incorporate innovative designs of both traditional and progressive actions. The multi-modulus materials allow us to utilize the correct material in each portion of the blank. An advanced production process that is second to none creates a series of blanks unparalleled in today’s marketplace.

We recommend pairing this blank with a 2500 or 3000 series reel and your favorite 10 to 15-pound braid and fluorocarbon leader. Lures weight ratings at 1/8-1/2 ounce cover all the major inshore soft plastics as well the popular hard surface baits.

MSRP: $105.45 and available at www.mudhole.com