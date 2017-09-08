Murphy Area Fishing Report, and “Last Chance” on Apalachia

By Aaron Kephart

I have been spending the vast majority of my time on Hiwassee catching a ton of stripers the last few weeks. These fish are constantly on the move and never seem to be in the same place two days in a row (due in large part to the falling water and falling water temperatures). However, we have been catching good numbers, and they are still growing at an impressive rate. Most are coming on down lines with live herring, but we have been catching some on free lines with light spinning tackle (always a blast), and we are even getting into some topwater stripers again right at daybreak. I have also made a couple of trips to Chatuge recently. The spotted bass fishing is great (as always), but what has impressed me is the hybrid fishery. It is better now than it has been in 20 years.

However, my main focus this month is on an upcoming issue that will have a massive impact on fisherman on Apalachia lake. A lot of readers have contacted me about fishing Apalachia, and a lot of my regular clients are also property owners on the lake. With that in mind, I wanted to make everyone aware of what is going on down there.

I have heard from a number of reliable sources that Apalachia is going to undergo a significant drawdown within the next few months in order to make some necessary repairs to the dam. I do not have an exact date as to when this is supposed to happen, but I do know that it is supposed to be from the river channel all the way to Greenway bend. This drawdown could already be underway when you read this, but I don’t anticipate it happening until late in September or early October. This means that there will be no boat launch access on the lake. I have also been told that this drawdown will last between 7 months and a year.

If you’ve ever wanted to fish this awesome lake with me for giant smallmouth or brown trout, or if you have fished it with me in the past and would like to go again, time is of the essence. As of this writing, I still have a couple of September and October dates open, but I am filling up fast. Although I am still catching large numbers of good stripers on Hiwassee, I personally would like to get in a few more trips on my favorite lake (Apalachia) before I don’t have that option for a while.

If you can’t make it before the drawdown but still want to experience some of the awesome winter smallmouth fishing that I am known for, don’t worry. I have other lakes that I can guide on for that species in the winter, but Apalachia is undoubtedly my favorite. In addition, if you are one of my regular clients (and readers) who owns property on the lake, I will do my best to keep you informed as to the timeline when I get more info. Don’t hesitate to call.

On another note, I wanted to make everyone aware of a new development with my business. In the past, I have capped parties at 4 people, and I preferred 3 or less. However, I recently purchased a much larger boat that can accommodate groups of 7 (although 5 or so, plus me, is more comfortable). I am now the proud owner of a 22 foot, Xpress Bay boat with a Yamaha 4 stroke, T-top, and the latest in trolling motors and electronics. I would love for you to come and fish in it with me, so give me a call!

Aaron Kephart is the Owner of Mountain Lakes Guide Service. To book a guided trip on one of the Murphy area mountain lakes, contact him by phone at 865-466-1345 or by email at mtnlakesguide@outlook.com Check out his website at http://www.mtnlakesguideservice.com and catch him on facebook@mountainlakesguideservice