Muskegon River Fishing Report and Forecast

By: Capt. Jeff Bacon

Since the Muskegon River doesn’t freeze over below Croton Dam in the Newaygo, it’s open for fishing all winter long. Fish are there to be caught, it’s a matter of determining what you want to fish for and how. Not only are resident brown and rainbow trout still actively feeding throughout January, so are steelhead that either just came into the river from Lake Michigan, or who have been in the river a while and will “winter over”.

Fly fishing options include floating line and indicator “nymphing” rigs, as well as streamers fished on sinking or sink tip lines and when conditions are right during the winter, even some dry fly fishing as resident brown and rainbow trout come to the surface to feed on #18-20 midges!

Indicator setups could include 5 and 6 weight fly rods, in 9-11′ lengths, with appropriate floating line, leader and tippet down to 5 and 6x (3.5-4.5#). Flies to have on hand include #16 green caddis, hares ear, PT’s, sparse Hex’s, as well as #16-18 Brassie and Midge patterns.

Streamer rods could range from long 7-9 weight, 2 handed rods (11-13′) for spey casting sink tips, down to 9-10′ long, single handed rods in 6-8 weight, matched with the correct sinking or sink tip line, to cast-retrieve or swing streamers. The streamer bite can be tough once water temperatures drop to the mid 30’s, as fish aren’t as likely to chase down a streamer in such water…. but it does happen.

Subsurface fishing, use a longer rod (9-10′, med/light action) lighter bobber, tie on lighter pound test line where you tie a fly on and simply fish nymphs under a bobber, using small split shot weights to get it down. Once again, flies to have on hand include #16 green caddis, hares ear, PT’s, sparse Hex’s, as well as #16-18 Brassie and Midge patterns.

For those looking to tussle with a steelhead using conventional gear, both bait caster and open face spinning reels, matched with proper rods in 10-12′ length and floating bait under bobbers in deeper pools and runs, will give you a shot at battling a winter steelhead.

River access come winter time can be as much a matter of where can one drive their car to, in order to walk in at common sights such as Croton Dam, Pine St, Thornapple Rd, Henning County Park and Newbridge. Water is cold, safe wading a must for those choosing to do so…. fish with a partner if at all possible and stay close to each other. There is no need to be wading out deep during the winter, fish will occupy much slower water come this time of year and it’s often not more than 20-30′ off the tip of your rod!

Happy New Year, good fishing and feel free to touch base with any questions – 616-560-3195.

Capt. Jeff Bacon

Michigan Fly Fishing Ventures

(616) 560-3195

www.westmichiganflyfishing.com