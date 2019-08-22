Muskie Attack

With the media’s laser focus on shark attacks, one would think stepping into the ocean is a certain death sentence. Well, here’s a reason to be afraid of freshwater, as well.

On June 29, a Wisconsin boy was bitten by what wildlife officials are assuming was either a northern pike or a muskie while preparing to water ski at Fox Lake in Dodge County, Wisc. It took 16 stitches to close the lacerations on 10-year-old A.J. Campione’s foot. He also suffered 40 bruised pin marks on the bottom of his foot.

According to WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee, Campione was in about 10 feet of water putting on his skis when he felt something clamp down on

his foot.

“I ripped it out, and I knew I was bleeding, so I screamed ‘I’ve been bitten!’ It was a lot of pain,” A.J. said.

While A.J. was swimming back to the boat, his mother, Wendy, saw streaks of blood trailing behind him. The family brought A.J. on board, wrapped his foot in a towel and rushed him to the hospital.

Although muskie or pike attacks are rare, they do happen. Their size and aggressive feeding behavior makes them great gamefish, and also leads to cases of feet being mistaken for baitfish.