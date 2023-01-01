Mussels Over Pasta

Ingredients:

4 pounds fresh mussels

2 cups white cooking wine

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 garlic cloves finely chopped

3 teaspoons finely chopped shallots

1/4 cup of parsley chopped and split in 2

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 lemon juiced

1 box pasta

Directions:

In a large pot bring water to a boil and add pasta.

Rinse and check that mussels are not open. If any of them are open they must be discarded.

In a large pot heat to medium-high heat, bring wine, salt, garlic, shallots and 1/8 of a cup parsley to a simmer.

Add the mussels to the pot, cover and simmer until all the mussels open, about 5-8 minutes. Don’t overcook them.

Rinse your pasta and place in bowls.

Separate mussels. In the pot where you cooked the mussels, add olive oil and lemon juice. Pour the mixture over the mussels and garnish with the remaining parsley.

Add mussels