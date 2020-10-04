‘My Favorite Trout Stream’

By David Knapp

People often ask me what my favorite stream, or river, is. I always tell them the same thing: Little River. There are many reasons for that, not the least of which is loyalty. I learned to fly fish on this trout stream, after all, and have spent more time on Little River than anywhere else, but there are many other reasons as well.

One favorite thing about Little River is the diversity of water. The lower and middle reaches of Little River include plenty of larger pools, many of which have been named. Usually the pools are named because of their propensity for turning out large trout. Pools such as Big Rock, April Pool, Baptizing Pool, Rootwad, Snow Hole, and Crusher, just to name a few, are legendary for producing big brown trout. They also produce some of the best hatches found on Little River. If you want to test your wits against wild rainbow and brown trout feeding on the surface, the lower and middle sections of Little River are where you need to go for the best sight fishing, preferably in spring or fall. Stop by Little River Outfitters in Townsend for a selection of the best flies for the current hatches on your way there.

Of course, the big pools are not my only favorite part of Little River. Miles and miles of classic pocket water continues upstream from Elkmont Campground. Hiking up Little River trail puts you into some of the best pocket water fishing around with lots of feisty rainbow trout and a few browns. There are brook trout as well if you are willing to walk far enough. In other words, Little River has a little bit of everything, and I haven’t even started to mention the fishing down lower in elevation.

Smallmouth bass can be found in the Park upstream to the Sinks. Their numbers improve drastically as the stream exits the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The state of Tennessee also stocks Little River in Townsend, providing a seasonally excellent trout fishery that is perfect for those wanting to keep a few fish to eat.

If I had to choose one favorite thing, the large brown trout are what keep me coming back to Little River more than anything else. I’ve caught lots of quality browns over the years, but I can still remember my first big Little River brown like it was yesterday.

I was young enough that I had to rely on my dad to drive me for trips to fish in the Smokies. On that day, we had fished a few places, and it was getting late in the day. My dad agreed that I could fish one more pool. I thought I saw a large golden flash near the surface at the head of the pool and changed tactics. I tied on a large yellow Stimulator and started dancing the fly across the rapids. Once, twice, a big brown trout swirled on the fly. On the third cast, it finally happened as the fish inhaled the big dry fly. The fish ran strongly downstream into the big pool, the perfect place to effectively fight a large trout.

To make a long story short, I landed the fish and admired it briefly. I held the big brown trout carefully in the water as it regained its strength after a valiant fight. Soon it swam strongly off into the depths to be caught another day by another lucky angler. Releasing your catch is the best way to share these experiences with others, especially in the case of a wild trout fishery like Little River where the stocking truck won’t show up to replenish the stream.

Over the years, I’ve made many memories on Little River, both as an angler and as a guide. I still remember that first big brown trout like it was yesterday though. Hopefully, other anglers are able to experience what a special stream Little River is, just like I did on that day many years ago.

David Knapp is an author and fly fishing guide, specializing in trips in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and on Tennessee tailwaters like the Clinch and Caney Fork Rivers. David is a former high school mathematics teacher who decided to change classrooms beginning in 2014 and has been spending his time teaching others to fly fish ever since. Look him up to reserve your guided trip at TroutZoneAnglers@gmail.com or call/text him at (931) 261-1884. Website: www.troutzoneanglers.com