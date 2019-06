Colin Reist caught this 43 inches African Pompano in Singer Island.

I was freespooling for mutton snapper when line started shooting out. I thought I was hung up but when I locked it off my drag started screaming on my 300 size concept A3 baitcaster. We had to chase it down a few times and after 45 minutes I finally gained the upper hand and landed it with my dad on our 15 foot key west. A cuda had bit its tail right before we landed it.