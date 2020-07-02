My Top Ten

Dan Carns

I believe that every angler eventually develops a set of rules, so after a lifetime of fishing I’ve got a top ten set of rules that I’ll share. Starting with my #1 rule: launch and fish at daybreak; without question there is a moment that begins with the dawning of the day and then the rising of the sun where fish begin to feed regardless of almost any other factor like weather and tide. Sometimes this coincides with the best tide and the fish truly turn on but there will always be feeding activity at daybreak. It may be only an hour or it could last two maybe three hours but it will eventually taper off or coincide with other factors that either enhance or depress feeding activity. Get up early and go fishing! Rule #2: learn to tie 3 knots; one knot for line to line connections so you can tie braid or monofilament to fluorocarbon leaders without swivels or other types of terminal tackle, a loop knot to allow your hooks or plugs to swing freely on your leader, and another to tie the leader directly to artificial lures. Rule #3: shop local; it’s true they are going to charge a little more, but they don’t have the purchase power of a big box chain but they are going to be able to help you personally with advice regarding a range of issues you may need help with-so shop local! Rule #4: please tip your bait guy or gal, they get up before you do to ensure that you get what you need to have a successful day on the water and you’ll find they are more generous with bait amounts. Rule #5: take the time to experiment with unfamiliar lures, tactics and locations. if you always do the same thing you’ll always get the same result. Rule #6: don’t crowd other anglers, give them the room and respect that you want for yourself. If someone is in your spot, it maybe that it’s their spot as well so just move on to your next fishing hole. Rule #7: share your experience with other anglers especially if they’re young or new to the sport, be generous with tips or suggestions and anyone who fishes with me understands that I’m going to share locations! Rule #8: wear your lifejacket like your life depends on it. The reason accidents are called accidents is because you don’t know they’re coming. Rule #9: don’t transfer bug spray or sunscreen onto your lines, lures or bait. Fish use their sense of smell to tell if something is food and a chemical trail coming from your gear may turn fish away so wash off your hands after application. Rule #10: if you really want to catch fish bring bait! Feel free to reverse any or all but Rule #1!

It’s A Wild World-Get Out There!

Fishman Dan