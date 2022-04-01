Mystic Aquarium Welcomes New African Penguins

By Sean Martin

Mystic Aquarium’s African penguin colony expanded with the hatching of three penguin chicks. The chicks hatched from eggs will play a critical role in the research and overall survival of endangered African penguins as a species.

The beautiful start of life began when the first chick began pipping. Pipping is the process when the chick starts to hatch by utilizing its egg tooth to break through its shell. The first penguin chick that hatched weighed in at 98 grams, the penguin chick will be raised by its parents, known here at Mystic Aquarium as Green/Pink and Blue/Red. The second chick that hatched, weighed 61 grams. First-time parents, Blue/Black and Yellow/Brown, will learn how to raise their chicks while being closely monitored by animal care staff. Green/Pink laid a second egg. Since penguins are most successful when raising one chick at a time, Blue/Red’s parents, Green/Blue and Green/Black, will act as foster parents to the additional chick, weighing 65 grams. The penguin pair are experienced and successfully raised four of their offspring.

Penguin nesting season takes place annually at Mystic Aquarium from December to February. Eggs are usually laid in late December and incubated by the parents. The Mystic Aquarium animal care team observes the viability of the eggs through a process called candling. A light is shined through the egg to see if a chick is developing and growing at a healthy rate. After the chick hatches, veterinarians examine the chick thoroughly and continue to perform routine exams, as the parents raise their offspring as they would in the wild. The chicks’ genders are unknown at present as there are no external characteristics to distinguish between males and females. A DNA test will be conducted later to determine the chick’s gender. The penguins will receive their color-coded names when they receive their armbands. In South Africa, not every chick will survive upon hatching, and in zoos and aquariums, this can occur as well. However, with sustainably sourced seafood for the parents to feed to their chick and under world-class veterinary care, these chicks are provided the best chance for survival.

“When an African penguin chick hatches at Mystic Aquarium, we are honored to contribute to the survival of the species,” said Mystic Aquarium Assistant Supervisor of Penguins Josh Davis. “By learning how to raise penguin chicks, our staff can apply their gained knowledge to the larger effort to conserve African Penguins in South Africa.”

The African penguin is at the highest risk of extinction amongst the animals that call Mystic Aquarium home. Listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2010, the wild population of the African penguin could vanish within our lifetime. However, Mystic Aquarium actively works to save this species by being a significant supporter of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s African penguin SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction.

These penguin chicks are incredibly important as Mystic Aquarium works with colleagues from AZA as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to ensure the long-term survival of African penguins in accredited zoos and aquariums. Mystic Aquarium was a founding member of the African penguin SSP in 1995.

Photo Credits to Joshua Behan