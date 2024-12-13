Namaste Rodney Smith

On December 11th the marine Industry lost one of its kindest most heartfelt supporters. A lifelong supporter of environmental awareness, the love of nature and teaching kids how to fish, Rodney was the earliest proponent of Florida’s groundbreaking net ban. He was the founder and publisher of the original Coastal Angler edition, creator and tireless volunteer of it’s Hook Kids On Fishing Program. Captain Rodney Smith spent the better part of his life trying to improve the marine environment and sharing the wonders of the art and sport of fishing.

Rodney’s love and kindness was boundless. Lifeguard, fishing captain, surfer, author, entrepreneur, and friend to all, Rodney Smith’s time on this earth was well spent helping others and showing love to Mothe Nature and the marine environment.

Anyone whoever walked with Rodney would have invariably returned with a bag or pocketful of trash that he picked up along the way and then afterwards meticulously separated for recycling. Anyone whoever disparaged anyone else in Rodney’s presence would have immediately heard something positive about that person from Rodney. That’s just who he was.

Loving father, caring husband and faith driven entrepreneur, Rodney’s life was truly exemplary and saintlike. He will be missed, but he will also surely receive the same pat on the back and heartfelt “Good Job” that he gave to so many others while here.