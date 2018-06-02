National Fishing Boating Week – Florida-Free Fishing Days

National Fishing and Boating Week

National Fishing and Boating Week, a national celebration of fishing and boating, take places the first week of June ever year. This year it’s June 2-10, 2018. The week highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing in enhancing peoples’ quality of life and preserving our country’s natural beauty. It also is when most states, including Florida, offer Free Fishing Days (see dates below).

Why Go Boating and Fishing?

Boating and Fishing are fun, stress-relieving activities. Here are just a few reasons why you should get out on the water:

De-stress: Boating is ranked as one of the top three of all stress-relieving activities

Connect with Nature: 90% of Americans live within an hour of navigable water. Those that experience the beauty of nature first hand learn to respect and protect our natural resources.

Help Conserve: The funds from your fishing licenses and boat registration go towards the conservation of our natural aquatic areas. A portion of all fishing tackle and license sales, as well as boat supply and registration sales, fund the conservation and preservation of our nation’s waterways through a program called the Sport Fish Restoration Program. This means that every time you purchase a fishing license or register a boat, you are helping improve the natural places you love.

Florida Free Fishing Days 2018

Free fishing days are a perfect opportunity for beginners and out-of-state visitors to try-out fishing for the first time. If you already have a fishing license, consider taking a friend or family member who has never been fishing, out on the water for the day.

The Florida Free Fishing Days remaining this year are:

Saltwater: June 2 & 3, 2018; September 1, 2018; and November 24, 2017.

Freshwater: June 9 & 10, 2018

Refer to MyFWC.com for details and restrictions that may apply. (Seasons, bag and size limits apply.)