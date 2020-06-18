National Go Fishing Day – June 18!

Observed annually on June 18, National Go Fishing Day is a great day to take time from your daily routine to find a stream, a lake or pond, bait your hook, cast your line and catch a fish or two (or ten). Fishing is a recreational pastime of many, and if you’re lucky, you can bring home a fresh catch.

NATIONAL GO FISHING DAY ACTIVITIES

Go out and fish

If you own a boat, great! If not, ask one of your friends to go on a fishing adventure with you. Be sure to bring the bait! Build a fishing-themed playlist

Bust out that Spotify app and make a go-fishing playlist that will ignite that inner fisherman inside of you. If you cant go fishing, go eat some fish

Yes, we said it. Although it isn’t the same thing as being out on the water and catching your lunch, might as well visualize it with every bite at your favorite seafood restaurant or equivalent. You can even defrost that fish from Costco and enjoy a grilled fish for dinner.

WHY WE LOVE NATIONAL GO FISHING DAY