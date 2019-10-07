Serving Up Seafood: National Seafood Month

Join us for National Seafood Month 2019 and learn how we work to support healthy, sustainable seafood all year round.

October is National Seafood Month, and a fitting time to celebrate that the United States is recognized as a global leader in sustainable seafood—both wild-caught and farmed. U.S. fishermen and fish farmers operate under some of the most robust and transparent environmental standards in the world.

NOAA Fisheries works to advance and export sustainable management practices internationally, establish and maintain a level the playing field for our fishermen and fish farmers, and maintain confidence in U.S. seafood products and access to the global marketplace. The recipe for sustainable seafood includes strong science, responsive management, and enforced compliance.

FishWatch is the go-to source for up-to-date information on the science, status, and management of U.S. seafood.

Seafood Features

Video: Celebrate National Seafood Month

Check out this shout-out to Seafood Month 2019 by Rob Ruiz, a chef, restaurant owner, and FishWatch Partner in San Diego, California.

frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”><br /> frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”><br />

Eat Your Way to a Healthier You, Me, Country, and Planet

Dr. Michael Rubino, Senior Advisor for Seafood Strategy at NOAA Fisheries, discusses why seafood is good for our health, nation, and planet.

Read our latest leadership message on the importance of sustainable seafood

The Surprising Story of Swordfish You May Not Know

Today’s North Atlantic swordfish stock is fully rebuilt and maintaining above-target population levels. But there’s work to be done to ensure management measures better support the fishing industry.

Learn more about swordfish

Online Tool Screens Finfish Fillets for Mislabeling, Substitution

Developed by the National Seafood Inspection Laboratory, the tool supports the nation’s safe, sustainable seafood supply.

Learn more about an online tool that can flag potentially mislabeled finfish fillets before they hit the seafood aisle

Swordfish, It’s What (Could Be) for Dinner

If it’s U.S.-harvested swordfish, you can feel confident it’s a smart seafood choice.

Learn more about swordfish as sustainable option for your dinner plate

Seafood Videos

FishWatch: Learn About the Seafood You Love

Watch our new video to learn more about FishWatch and the seafood you love to eat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>

FishWatch Helps Consumers Make Smart, Sustainable Seafood Choices

Chris Brown, a commercial fisherman in New England, gives a shout-out to FishWatch.gov—a website that provides information on popular seafood harvested or farmed in the United States to help consumers make smart, sustainable seafood choices. Watch the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>

InsightUnderstanding Sustainable Seafood

Well-managed wild-capture fisheries and environmentally responsible marine aquaculture play an increasingly important role in our food supply, our health, and the environment.

READ MORE