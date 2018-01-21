Native Eyewear Eddyline

Native’s Eddyline model features a wood Trilaminate construction with silver polarized Reflex lenses. These shades are ideal for inshore adventures since they weigh less than an ounce, and their eight-base curvature fits your face perfectly while blocking side light with thicker temple arms. All Native Eyewear lenses are polarized, impact and scratch resistant, include Cushional non-slip nose and temple pads and come with a limited lifetime warranty. Whether you’re hitting the backcountry or going to the inlet, you need a pair of Natives!

