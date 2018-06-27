Native Sightcaster

From fishing the flats to backcountry fly, the fish are biting for the Native Eyewear SIGHTCASTER.

Weighing less than an ounce, the SIGHTCASTER is the right pair for the pursuit of a good catch. Color-enhancing, high-def optics allow you to see deeper and 99.9 percent polarization efficiency cuts through glare.

The frame’s wrap enhances protection and coverage while nonslip CUSHINOL rubber temples and nose pads ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit. Starting at just $109, you won’t find a better value for a quality piece of gear.

www.nativeyewear.com