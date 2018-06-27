Nature’s Intruder

by Ryan Kennedy

As fishermen, we go out on the lake with the intention of enjoying nature all around us as we relax on one of the many beautiful places on Earth. Our minds are most likely focused on either what the fish want to bite that day or wondering if you’ve still got that two-year-old snack cake in the rod locker because you forgot to eat before getting on the lake. We get absorbed in the moment around us and completely lose sight of everything in our surroundings. Whether a bald eagle just swooped down, or fish came up schooling on the surface a few hundred yards away, you missed it because you were setting the hook into the “ten-pounder” on the end of your line that is really that gnarly stump in twelve feet of water that has enough lures on it to supply a tackle shop.

My point is that we are a microscopic dot on a map of everything nature has to offer. We are simply a guest at some of the greatest fish and animal homes in the world. A consistent effort needs to be made to respect the amazing resources around us. That little bit of fishing line you threw in the water after tying on another lure or that worn out soft plastic bait you tossed off the side of the boat may not seem like much, but it adds up. If everyone was a slob on the water and carelessly threw garbage into the water, it wouldn’t take long for our reservoirs to become dumps of floating garbage. Keep in mind the first time you experienced what a lake or river had to offer. That magic feeling of a fish at the end of your line on a massive body of water is a feeling that is truly something special. We must preserve these resources for generations to come.

Beyond the fact of future generations enjoying the Earth’s natural resources, I imagine the animals certainly appreciate it too. I can’t even fathom what it would be like to have a role reversal with fish driving boats at ridiculous speeds across the roofs of our houses and dropping the hottest lure on the market down our chimneys. I doubt we would like that situation very much, but I know it would sure be better than all of that plus having them throw garbage all around us.

I know that seems so farfetched, and trust me this isn’t some tree-hugging, bulldozer block attempt. This is simply a call to action for true sportsmen. The ones who truly appreciate the resources around us are the ones who accept the challenge to preserve the benefits of nature around us. The fish in the waterways, the land animals in our forests, and the birds in the sky are all among some of God’s greatest gifts to us on this Earth. Until next time, tight lines… and God Bless!