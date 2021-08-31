by Dan Carns

There lies in northern New Mexico a pure gem of a lake that I’ve recently visited while camping in Navajo Lake State Park. If you know anything about the area you’ll wonder why I’m not writing about the most prolific trophy trout water that flows around the park, but this area gets so much attention that unless your ultra-dedicated and most proficient at fly fishing, the fish will not respond unless they truly believe your fly is food! So, after a couple of days fooling myself that I can fly fish, I loaded up my Vanhunks peddle drive kayak and launched into a more familiar setting. I was raised on bass fishing in the south and also became proficient in fishing for smallmouth bass while in northern New England so when I heard there where both species in Navaho Lake, I was excited to give it a try.

It’s just spring when I’d arrived and was told that the bass are hanging out in front of the dam so I peddled my way around the marina at daybreak and found fish rising and busting on bait over the rock structures that hold back the water. Cast after cast, fish after fish I’m sitting in paradise, alone and a little chilly but nonetheless ecstatic at the amount of fish I’m boating! At this point I’m an hour in and haven’t caught anything over two pounds so I work my way across the face of the dam to the other side where it looks like the edge of a canyon drop and sure enough it’s deep, really deep, but full of massively large and submerged boulders. I’m using a wacky rigged rubber worm in pumpkin color with a chartreuse tail and constantly getting picked up by what I assume are young fish as I cannot get them to the boat. They literally wear out all of the baits in the package so I switch to a salt and pepper bait and on the first cast it’s game on, big fish, huge pickup and run, hook-set brings my first three pounder to the side of my kayak and I begin to laugh at my good fortune! I spent the next 3 hours dropping the same salt and pepper bait around huge boulders catching and releasing beautiful smallmouth bass in one of the most prolific fisheries I’ve had the pleasure of peddling around. By now I’ve about worn out my welcome around the boulder field and see a shoreline full of sunken trees so off I go, a five-minute journey into classic largemouth territory. There are dead stumps and submerged branches all around so when my first cast gets tagged and disappears into a maze of tangled branches I know it’s going to be hard to retrieve this fish and sure enough it takes me ten minutes to boat my first largemouth. The sun is high and I’m one shore bound and satisfied angler! It’s A Wild World-Get Out There! Fishman Dan