NE FL Marlin Association

Well January is here and Wahoo fishing should be wide open. The NEFMA annual Don Combs Wahoo Roundup is underway and will wrap on January 27. The Jacksonville BlueWater Club had a December Wahoo tournament and the leading fish weighed was an 82lb. Weighed by Captain John Sheffield on the The Other Side. Final results were not available at press time. You can visit the Jacksonville BlueWater web site for final results and you can also visit NEFMA.com for current standing for our tournament. So why has everyone gone Wahoo Crazy ? Paul Dozier who runs the Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout has help create the frenzy. On any given good weather day in the winter you will see boats from 20 ft to 60 ft trolling the waters off NE Florida. Some are going 7 or knots pulling ballyhoo and some are going 15 – 18 knots pulling large weights and big lures. It is still hard to watch a big sporty with bow high and huge wake fast trolling as the outriggers bend under those conditions. So to high speed or slow down ?? I have heard the stories from years ago and read the articles in Florida Sportsman about Don Combs and John Powers having double digit days on Wahoo pulling ballyhoo. When did this high speed trolling start here. It has been popular in the Bahamas for years and became popular here around 2010. Now it is the craze. It has proved to be highly effective. Whatever method you choose one thing for sure Wahoo is great for dinner.

Please mark your calendar for the 47th Annual BlueWater Tournament April 28 this year.

Tight Lines

Scott Stanley

Tournament Director NEFMA