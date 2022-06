I caught this 28 inches Rainbow Trout in Fern Valley on the Soque River.

Fly fishing for Trophy Trout as a guide it is always enjoyable to fish since your always working. As they all say you can’t catch them on the couch. High stick nymph fishing and mending for these brusers is a challenge but extremely rewarding. This lunker was caught and released safely on June 1st, 2022 by Joshua Pile.