Need Sunscreen?

by Capt. Dave Stephens

It’s safe to say that summer has arrived in Southwest Florida, when the number one question on the boat is? Hopefully you guessed it correct, where is the SUNSCREEN! If there was a market for half used bottles of sunscreen, I could open a mall. Without a doubt that’s the most left item on my boat after a charter. Nobody forgets cameras or anything with some monetary value. OH well, let’s talk fishing.

The snook have moved to their spawning pattern. Look for these guys around areas that have high salinity in the water. Snook need salt to spawn, so the closer to the gulf you get, the better your chances will be for some big girls. PLEASE, due to the fragile state of our fishery, return any snook over 30” to the water ASAP. The chance this fish is a female is very high. Live bait has been doing very well. Baits such as live sardines, pinfish, and herring have been getting the job done.

Trout fishing has been pretty steady on the flats during the higher water. As the tide drops, focus on the potholes or outside of the bars. For the most part, they have been running on the small side. Most of the schooling fish have been 13-17”. The bigger fish seem to be more spread out this time of year. If you put the time in, big fish can be found. This is a great time to throw a top water early for big trout.

We just can’t talk summer fishing with talking about the King. Tarpon have made their debut into SWFL. The places to locate these guys is endless during the summer. Anywhere from the clear waters of the local beaches, to the black water of the rivers. You just have to pick your fishery, and your bait. Baits can vary just as much as the clarity of the water you choose to fish. Out on the beach keep it small, use crabs and jumbo shrimp. If you decide to fish the inside, crabs may still get the job done. However, something a bit bigger may be required. Baits such as large thread herring will get the job done. The most important thing is, respect the anglers around you. Chances are high other fisherman will be looking to get their rods bent, also. Treat other anglers, as you want to be treated.

If you would like to experience some of Southwest Florida’s finest fishing, give us a call, 941-916-5769 or send an email to capt.dstephens@comcast.net. All of our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs. Capt. Dave Stephens, www.backbayxtremes.com