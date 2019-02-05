Nevada’s World-Class Cutthroat

Adam Garcia caught and released this giant cutthroat while fishing Nevada’s Pyramid Lake.

The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) keeps the most extensive list of fishing records in the world. With categories for all types of tackle and species, some records are more impactful than others. This potential all-tackle length world record for cutthroat trout is without a doubt an impressive fish.

Adam Garcia caught and released this giant cutthroat on Nov. 11, 2018 while fishing Nevada’s Pyramid Lake. The fish measured 85 centimeters in length, or more than 33 inches. Once the paperwork clears, the fish could dethrone the old 81-centimeter length record.

Garcia is no newcomer to the record books. According to IGFA records, he holds four line-class world records for weight, all cutthroats caught from Pyramid Lake in 2016 and 2017. Some of those were actually longer than his Nov. 11 fish. The biggest one, which holds the 16-lb. line class record, weighed 24 pounds.

Pyramid Lake is a large and natural desert lake near the California border northeast of Reno. It is the world hotspot for giant cutthroat trout, where anglers can wade from shore and cast jigs for record-class fish. Every single one of IGFA’s line class records were caught from Pyramid, as well as the all tackle world record, which was caught back in 1925 by John Skimmerhorn.