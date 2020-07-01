New Approach

Capt. Dave Stephens

Well it appears our rainy season has made it to SWFL. Get used the normal afternoon thunderstorms. This changes our harbor in a major way. Our clear water that we got used to fishing during the spring months begins to darken. This is not pollution, it is simply rain run off that contains tannic acids. These acids are like tea leaves that stain the water brown. If you prefer fishing by sight, well you’re going to have to fish closer to the gulf. I grew up fishing the darker waters of the Peace River and north end of the harbor, so I guess it’s just a normal occurrence for me.

I have noticed a large number of mangrove snapper moving into the harbor. This is a good thing if you enjoy taking a few fish home for dinner. Not only do these guys put up a good fight for their size, they’re great eating also. Often these guys can be hard to catch, due to their great eyesight. Well the summer rains make that a lot easier. You might want to drop down your tackle size; try using a 20# fluorocarbon leader and a small #1 circle hook. Most small baits will get the job done, shrimp, small pilchards and even cut baits. Normally by July, most of our snook population has spawned. Hopefully we don’t have issues with water so this year’s spawn will be a success. The beaches, local flats and mangroves will still be holding large numbers of fish for the next couple months. The most important thing is food. After the spawn, snook will be looking for a good food source. Mangrove shorelines and points with grass flats adjacent or plenty of oysters will be great places to locate feeding fish. On the lower tides, bars and potholes will be holding fish. If you can find some nice size pilchards, you’ll keep the rod bent.

Tarpon; got to mention these guys. Good numbers of fish should start pushing into the harbor after leaving the pass. Getting out early when the water is calm is the best way to locate fish. On a calm morning, rolling tarpon can be spotted from a great distance. The chances are you’re not going to be alone, so respect your fellow anglers. If you wouldn’t want it done to you, then don’t do it, it’s that simple!

The summer rains and stained waters may hurt the way you’ve been fishing all spring. However, it opens up other opportunities. You just have to change your approach. Remember to keep an eye on the sky. This time of year, thunderstorms form very quickly, and can be dangerous. If you would like to experience some of Charlotte Harbors finest fishing give us a call or send an email. All our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs.

