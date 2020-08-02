Dan Carns

I’m a lifelong fisherman and started kayak fishing before it was a thing. Eventually I began guiding for Gulf Coast Kayak and have maintained a purest mindset toward the traditional method of paddling instead of peddling. My old sit inside kayak was the most popular style boat available at the time and most new kayakers had them, so teaching from this style craft was the most logical. As in most things, improvements have changed fishing kayaks, primarily from sit inside to sit on top and now I find that the majority of people are either using a Sit On Top (SOT) or requesting to fish from an SOT. Another trend is the transition from paddling a kayak to peddling one, so after many years of resisting this change I’ve made the decision to start teaching not only from a SOT, but a peddle drive craft as well.

Like most of you, there was a set of criteria that my new boat was going to have to meet in order for me to make the switch, so I test rode three major players and settled on Vanhunk’s fishing Kayak, appropriately named the Mahi-Mahi. This kayak is only 11 feet long and weighs about 15 Lbs. Lighter than many, but it’s rich in features and stability! I’m approximately 6’4” tall and sit comfortably on the raised mesh seat that is adjustable front and back, with the added ability to adjust the foot pedals as well. Super stability allows me to stand and fish and I can paddle it like a stand-up paddleboard for some spectacular sight fishing. There was a fairly steep learning curve in the first couple of weeks, as I got use to peddling and steering, but soon got the hang of it and started focusing on the fishing. I was competition fishing on purpose to prove that you can still compete in the old-style kayak and placed several times in the money during fishing tournaments, but the advantages of peddling are tremendous! Virtually all tournament winners are peddling, as you can fish the entire time and continue to re-rig and outfit gear while posting from spot to spot. Once you’ve arrived at the next location you can position yourself so that subtle rudder changes and light peddle strokes help you maintain perfect position and drift if need be. Often the fish in SWFL will strip out line and run for the first piece of structure to break free from their predicament, but with the peddle drive you can proactively stop this by keeping constant pressure on the fish while peddling away from any obstacles.

If you've been kayaking for a while and make this same transition from paddle to peddle, you must consider how you're going to pick up, load and transport your new kayak, so go test drive one!

It’s A Wild World-Get Out There!

Fishman Dan