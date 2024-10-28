New Connecticut Record for Common Carp

‘Tis the season for congratulations! This time, the accolades go to Brian Santos, who now holds the new catch-and-release Connecticut state record (by weight) for Common Carp.

While fishing at Lake Lillinonah, Brian landed an extraordinary Common Carp weighing in at an impressive 45 pounds and 5 ounces. This remarkable achievement not only demonstrates Brian’s exceptional skill and dedication to the sport but also highlights the potential of Lake Lillinonah as a prime fishing destination.

Brian’s accomplishment has been met with widespread admiration from the fishing community, celebrating both his perseverance and the spirit of catch-and-release fishing. This method helps ensure the sustainability of fish populations, allowing other anglers to experience the thrill of catching such a remarkable specimen.

Way to go, Brian! Your incredible catch has secured your place in Connecticut’s fishing history and serves as an inspiration to anglers everywhere.