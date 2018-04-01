New Fishing Tournament Hopes to Reel in Money for Eye Care

GREER – With the help of a previous fishing tournament director, the Greer Centennial Lions Club hopes to bring new excitement of fishing for big bass with a tournament April 14th, 2018.

The event, which is open to the public and sponsored by Greer CPW, will provide outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to win $1,000 for the biggest fish and other top prizes. The all-day tournament will be held on Lake Robinson in Greer. Larry Beheler, a Greer resident and longtime organizer of the Greer Family Fest Bass Tournament will help the Lions Club coordinate the fundraiser. The previous tournament ran for 20 years and was last held in 2015.

“We began looking for unique opportunities in the area and decided a fishing tournament would pique the interest of many fishing enthusiasts and bring back a once successful tournament to Greer. The real winners are the people we’ll be able to help with eye care through the fundraiser,” said Mark Hopper, Greer Centennial Lions Club President.

Registration is now open and applications can be found at the Lake Robinson warden’s office, Greer CPW and various bait and tackle shops around the Upstate. Participants must have a fishing license through the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a boating and fishing permit through Greer CPW.

Applications can be found online https://document.li/bvaR

Tournament rules can be found online https://document.li/DZYq

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE APRIL 14, 2018

5:30 AM Gates Open

6:30 AM Pre- Tournament Meeting & Blast Off Drawing

7:15 AM Blast Off

3:00 PM Weigh In and Post Tournament Picnic

FAST FACTS

• Greer CPW Bass Tournament organized by the Greer Centennial Lions Club to be held Saturday April 14th, 2018 on Lake Robinson.

• Money raised benefits the Lions Club mission to help with eye care and sight conditions.

• $1,000 big fish prize plus 1st – 10th place.

• The biggest fish ever caught on Lake Robinson is a 13 pound, 14-ounce largemouth bass on April 13, 1994.

• Sponsorships are available. Please contact Brooke.Lathrop@grandsouth.com.

About Lions Club: Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Our 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs provide humanitarian service in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened communities through hands on service and humanitarian projects. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org