New Jersey State Record Gray Tilefish

George Hanakis of Perth Amboy reeled in the new state record Gray Tilefish on September 1, 2021. The fish weighed in at 23 pounds, 8 ounces, eclipsing the previous state record by 4 ounces and measured 34” in length with a girth of 25”. George was bottom fishing from the boat, Jamaica, captained by Howard Bogan, Jr. They were located in Wilmington Canyon when he caught the tilefish with a Shimano Terez rod, a Gamakatsu lure and a Daiwa reel with 100-pound test braided line.

For more information on the Record Fish Program, visit www.njfishandwildlife.com/recfish.htm