New Mexico teen catches possible state record, releases it before getting official weight

The fish was unofficially weighed at 55 pounds, which would make it slightly larger than the current record-holder.

According to the New Mexico Game and Fish Department, the current state record for blue catfish is 54.25-pounds. If Ordaz’s scale was correct, his fish could have set a new record. Unfortunately, since the fish was not weighed on an official state scale, making the fish ineligible for the state record. Ordaz released the fish after catching it. This is not the first time an angler has lost out on a potential record due to not getting a fished weighed on an official scale.

A father and son from Virginia recently reeled in a “monster” bluefin tuna that may have set a new record in the state. But while the anglers had trouble getting an accurate weight for the fish, they’ll still likely be able to brag about this catch for a while.

