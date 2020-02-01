New Product Spotlight: UHMW Enclosed Track

The Ultra High Molecular Weight Enclosed Track helps support and guide spears as they fire out of your gun. The enclosed nature of the track reduces spear whip, increases range and improves accuracy. This ultra-slick, ultra-quiet track gives spearos unmatched stability and support. The enclosed track comes ready to be inserted into your gun, and it will fit into a dovetail groove. This is also compatible with our new pre-cut blanks. If you do not build spearguns, feel free to contact us at Spearfishing Solutions 813-867-3250 or a gun builder that does.

