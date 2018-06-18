New Regs For Tripletail, Sheepshead

At its April meeting in Fort Lauderdale, FWC approved several changes to the management of tripletail and sheepshead.

Changes go into effect July 1, 2018, and include:

Tripletail:

– Increasing the minimum size limit from 15 to 18 inches total length.

– Extending all of the FWC’s recreational and commercial regulations for this species into federal waters (including the new size limit).

– Learn more about tripletail regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing.”

Sheepshead:

– Reducing the recreational bag limit from 15 to 8 fish per person, per day year-round.

– Creating a recreational vessel limit of 50 fish per vessel, per trip during March and April.

– Extending all of the FWC’s recreational and commercial regulations for this species into federal waters (including the new bag and vessel limits).

– Learn more about sheepshead regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing.”

To view presentations given at the Commission meeting, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings” then click on the link below “Next Meeting.”

