New York Angler Breaks State Smallmouth Bass Record!

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar today announced a new NY state record for smallmouth bass was set on Sept. 22, 2024. Using a soft plastic lure, Dante Piraino of Baldwinsville, Onondaga County, reeled in a nine-pound smallmouth bass from the St. Lawrence River while fishing in a bass tournament hosted in the city of Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County. The record-breaking “smallie,” caught in 30 feet of water, surpassed the previous state record caught from Cayuga Lake in 2022 by eight ounces.

“New York provides some of the best bass fishing in the country and Mr. Piraino’s incredible catch is a testament to the outstanding angler opportunities across the state,” Interim Commissioner Mahar said. “There’s nothing better than spending time with family and friends on the water pursuing these exciting sportfish. DEC encourages those fishing in New York’s world class waters to check out the Angler Achievement Awards Program before their next trip.”

Pound for pound, smallmouth bass are considered one of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish in New York. When hooked, they will often take acrobatic leaps out of the water, making them a highly desirable sportfish for anglers. Smallmouth bass can be found across the state in cooler lakes, rivers, and creeks in rocky/gravelly areas. Aside from the famed St. Lawrence River, some of the best smallmouth bass waters in New York include Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake, Oneida Lake, and Chautauqua Lake. Lake George, Mohawk River, Susquehanna River, Lower Niagara River, and Keuka Lake are also great options.

The smallmouth bass record comes only a few months after a new state record for largemouth bass was set on July 11, 2024. James Britenbaugh of Pennsylvania reeled in the record-breaking 12-pound, 6-ounce largemouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Cayuga County. Earlier this year, a new state record for longnose gar was set. On June 21, 2024, Chuck Zimmerman of Hilton, Monroe County, reeled in a 15-pound, 14-ounce longnose gar from Butterfield Lake, Jefferson County.

Mr. Piraino and the other record-holders submitted details of their winning catches as part of DEC’s revamped Angler Achievement Awards Program, which tracks state record fish. Through this program, anglers can enter freshwater fish that meet specific qualifying criteria and receive official recognition of their catch along with a species-specific sticker commemorating their achievement. The program’s three categories are: Angler Award, Youth Angler Award, and State Record. As part of the program revamp, anglers can now submit entries for qualifying catches from the convenience of their smart phones through an online entry form.

The program supports Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

For official program rules, eligible species and associated minimum qualifying lengths, visit the Angler Achievement Awards webpage.

For more information on where to find smallmouth bass, visit DEC’s Places to Fish and Warmwater Fishing webpages.

Anglers are also encouraged to check out ‘Tackle Box’ feature in DEC’s HuntFishNY App, which provides anglers one-stop shopping for waterbody-specific information on fishing regulations, stocking, and fishing/boating access sites.