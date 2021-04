(Left to right)

• Morgan Fonzi with the 3lb. 8oz. state record white bass he caught from the Lower Niagara River, Niagara County on May 6, 2020.

• Jason Leusch proudly holding the 2lb. state record rock bass he caught from Port Bay (Lake Ontario), Wayne County on May 24, 2020.

• Jordan Tontarski with the 1 lb. 9 oz. state record (tie) pumpkinseed he caught from Black River, Jefferson County on January 26, 2020.