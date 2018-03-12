Nicholas Rosario wins TCC February tournament

Nicholas Rosario took the first-place slot of the Treasure Coast Casters (TCC) Senior Inshore Division Tournament held on Sunday, February 11. Second-place went to Ciara Franqui, and third-place to Josh Richter.

“The wind picked up late morning, but we had beautiful weather, and the fish were biting,” said tournament co-chair Cammie Ward.

Weigh masters John and Theresa Gilson, residents of Ohio and long-time TCC supporters, weighed in catches of black drum, blue fish, croaker, mangrove snapper, sheepshead and Spanish mackerel, the youth anglers brag-worthy catches included: Brayden Adams with a 2.02-pound sheepshead; Ciara Franqui with a mangrove snapper and two sheepshead, one weighing in at 2.02-pounds; Jake Lee a 1.04-pound sheepshead and Spanish mackerel; Owen Nail a 2.09-pound sheepshead; Jeff Richter a 1.09-pound sheepshead; Josh Richter a 3.10-pound black drum, and also a mangrove snapper; Nicholas Rosario with a 4.07-pound bluefish (the largest fish of the tournament), as well as two mangrove snappers and a croaker.

After all the fish were weighed in, final points and standings were:

First-place: Nicholas Rosario, 70 points

Second-place: Ciara Franqui, 35 points

Third-place: Josh Richter, 30 points

Prize bags were provided by MirrOLure. First-place angler, Nicholas Rosario, also received a West Marine gift card.

“We couldn’t do this tournament without our boat volunteers,” remarked Cammie Ward. They included Brett Adams, Capt. Charlie Conner, Mark Lee, Jamie Nail and Chad Painter.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For the latest tournament news and updates, follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773