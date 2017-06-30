by Capt Jake Davis

If you’re in search of a less pressured lake that provides lots of action and some quality fish, take a look at Nickajack Lake just outside Chattanooga TN. I had the pleasure of spending several days in May and June on Nickajack with clients visiting Chattanooga, and we had a blast. We boated 30-50 fish per day mainly all on Tightline Mussel Crawler Jigs and Tightline Jigs “Catch 5” Big’N in a white shad or Guntersville Special Swimjigs. Water temps ranged from 79 to 82 degrees.

We found our fish scattered on road beds, main channel grass and points while covering water from Marion County Park down to Shellmound State Park. Our best fish came from 14 FOW using Mussel Crawler Tightline Jigs with twin turbo tail trails.

Now is the time to make your reservations for some exciting summer ledge and fall fishing on Nickajack, Normandy, Tims Ford and Guntersville! I have days available throughout the summer with full time professional USCG licensed/insured guides. As always, we supply all fishing gear including Duckett Rods, LEW’s Reels, lures and drinking water, military discount and the dedication to making your trip successful. “Let’s go fish’ in”