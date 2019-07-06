NICOYA EAST REPORT

By Thomas Jones • Bahia Rica Fishing & Kayak Lodge

The rains came really hard in May so the water has now turned green and the bait has come in to the islands bringing the bigger predators with it.

The jigging has been good, producing some XXL sized jacks up to 30 lbs. With bait the roosters are on fire. We are having 2-8 bites a day from roosters ranging from 20-70 lbs. There has been some smaller mahis around as well as small schools of big skipjacks which are a riot on light tackle or the fly.

The water should continue to stay green with bigger baits hanging around. July and August are normally good popping and jigging months along with live bait. Roosters will be on the prowl around most of the rocks and islands. Snappers, seabass, smaller tunas, trevallys, mackerel, needlefish and smaller mahis are all fish that should be ready to put up a fight now matter how you choose to fish them.

Offshore has stabilized with the water returning to normal again. Expect the yellow tuna school to be around and closer in than in the dry season. Marlin will be lurking around as well and sails in certain areas. There should be some chances at bigger mahis and wahoo if you can find current lines. The more trash in the line the better.

Thomas Jones is a marine biologist with an extreme passion for sport fishing. Born in Norway, Thomas have been fishing since the age of 6. His fishing experience encompasses fly fishing, trolling, popping, jigging and bait fishing. Currently Thomas is the owner of Bahia Rica Fishing and Kayak Lodge on the Nicoya Peninsula. Contact Thomas at [email protected] or visit www.bahiarica.com