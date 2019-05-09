NICOYA EAST REPORT

By Thomas Jones • Bahia Rica Fishing & Kayak Lodge

The inshore fishing has been somewhat difficult this the last couple of months. Baitfish have been very hard to find and catch and the water has been very clear at times. Lately more bait has moved in and more schooling fish so there has been some good action on small topwater baits. The roosterfish have been on and off with some nice ones in between when we have been able to catch bait.

As we get into the wet season the water will start to get greener and the bigger baits will start to school around the rock formations. This will bring in big predators such as roosterfish, cubera snappers, sierra mackerels, big jacks and trevallys. Jigging, popping and live bait should all be productive ways to catch one or more of these species. Some years we also get a showing of smaller mahis in these months as well.

Offshore has been good, but recently there has been some unclear water way out so most of the fishing has been off of Cabo lately. Sailfish have been the main catch with some good solid mahis in the mix. There have been some tunas as well but they have been difficult to catch. As the rains start the number of sails usually slows a little but marlin, tuna and mahis can compensate for that. May and June can be outstanding marlin months if the conditions are right.

Tight lines to all and remember to only keep what you need.

Thomas Jones is a marine biologist with an extreme passion for sport fishing. Born in Norway, Thomas have been fishing since the age of 6. His fishing experience encompasses fly fishing, trolling, popping, jigging and bait fishing. Currently Thomas is the owner of Bahia Rica Fishing and Kayak Lodge on the Nicoya Peninsula. Contact Thomas at [email protected] or visit www.bahiarica.com