NICOYA EAST REPORT

By Thomas Jones • Bahia Rica Fishing & Kayak Lodge

The fishing has really picked up in March when the sardines came in and stayed around. Wild surface action on small surface lures, and almost all you could care to catch. Mostly jacks up to 15 pounds, but also ladyfish, sierras, corvinas and roosterfish.

The rainy season is starting, which will murky up the water. This is great for us, as runners move in to shore. The roosterfish start getting quite active, as well as the bigger snappers. Top water will produce along with jigging and live baiting. More mackerel will move in and smaller dorados are usually around floating objects and in the currents. In this area green water means good chances at nice fish.

The offshore has been on and off and it is hard to say how it will be during the rainy season. Sails have been scarce and the bite has been fairly far out. With good conditions the marlin bite can pick up, as well as the tuna action. Mahis are around but the bigger fish tend to show up a littler later in the season.

Thomas Jones is a marine biologist with an extreme passion for sport fishing. Born in Norway, Thomas have been fishing since the age of 6. His fishing experience encompasses fly fishing, trolling, popping, jigging and bait fishing. Currently Thomas is the owner of Bahia Rica Fishing and Kayak Lodge on the Nicoya Peninsula. Contact Thomas at post@bahiarica.com or visit www.bahiarica.com